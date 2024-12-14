Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 20,106 Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. Astrana Health, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

