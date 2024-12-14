Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ready Capital worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

