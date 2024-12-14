Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ZS opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -794.16 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

