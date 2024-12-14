American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 653,012 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

