Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

