Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of Cantaloupe worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,613,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $675.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,783.79. The trade was a 8.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe Company Profile



Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

