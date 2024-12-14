Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.