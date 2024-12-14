Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.73 and traded as high as C$58.52. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$58.02, with a volume of 273,639 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.39.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.