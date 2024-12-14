Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 415,321 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,321 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Jabil by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Jabil by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 51.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

