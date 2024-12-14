Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.