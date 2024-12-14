Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

