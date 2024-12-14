Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CASH opened at $81.48 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

