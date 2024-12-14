Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,857,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 1,470,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 275.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 783,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 506,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 301,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

GSL stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

