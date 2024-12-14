Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 558.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Graham by 60.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $900.70 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $657.96 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

