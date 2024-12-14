Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ingles Markets by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

