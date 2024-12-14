Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742. This trade represents a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,790. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $39.46 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.00.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

