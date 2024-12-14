Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,342 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

