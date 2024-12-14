Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. This represents a 72.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

