Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 14,887 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Bumble worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.