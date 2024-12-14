Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 101.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 57,479 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,532,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,827,000 after buying an additional 3,505,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 389,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 201,649 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens bought 5,793,742 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. This trade represents a 19.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
NFE stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.60.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
