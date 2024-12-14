Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,239 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 88,364 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,223,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $9,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $198,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,308.87. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $505,340.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,137.78. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,725 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

SYBT stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

