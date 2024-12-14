Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 86.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $46.61 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.05 per share, for a total transaction of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,740,474.88. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,600 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

