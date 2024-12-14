Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 231.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. This represents a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,022 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.