Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Clearfield worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearfield by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 103,648 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $453,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,270,676. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

