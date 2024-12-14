AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $347,230.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $279,536.40. This trade represents a 55.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 680.5% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

