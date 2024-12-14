Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,097 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 822,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 234,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $366,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 334,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,081,241.45. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,332.80. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,173 shares of company stock worth $4,175,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.