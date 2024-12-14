Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $99,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.