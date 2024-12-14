Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,421,000 after buying an additional 199,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 54.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 46.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 112,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

