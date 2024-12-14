Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,399,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 484,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $97.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $54,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,936. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $43,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,715. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

