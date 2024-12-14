Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.38 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

