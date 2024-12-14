UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 86.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

