UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

LADR opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a current ratio of 54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

