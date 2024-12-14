UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 26.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $3,034,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,652.66. This trade represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. The trade was a 35.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

