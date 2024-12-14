Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after buying an additional 258,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,748,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 101,299.4% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,152,000 after buying an additional 160,923 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Down 0.2 %

TXT stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

