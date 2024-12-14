UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 2,491 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of Gentherm worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 1,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,197 shares of company stock worth $381,640. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

