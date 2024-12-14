Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sally Beauty worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

