UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $241.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.42 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

