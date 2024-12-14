UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Woodmark worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $84.25 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $958,090. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

