UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.18% of Trupanion worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $170,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.80. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

