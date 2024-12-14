UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,551 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth $169,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,969.28. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:PRM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

