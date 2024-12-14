UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,881,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,173,000 after acquiring an additional 159,659 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 392,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,469,540.70. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

