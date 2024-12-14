BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in HealthStream were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 36.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

