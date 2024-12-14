UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 20,665 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.15 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 563.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point upgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,610. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,365. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

