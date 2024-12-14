Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,418 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,962,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.1 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

