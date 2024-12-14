BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 1,788 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.