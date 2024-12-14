BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after buying an additional 565,910 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,540. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.73.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.