BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 32,809,332 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,809,332 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

