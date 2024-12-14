Fmr LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLPC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.60. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

