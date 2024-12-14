Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,093,000 after buying an additional 1,031,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,548,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 693,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,605,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $50,727.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CWT stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.