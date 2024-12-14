BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 102.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $872.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. The trade was a 1.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

