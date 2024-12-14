BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 8,439 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ooma were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 69.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.94. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 61,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $929,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,809,541.50. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 3,700 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $57,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,505.62. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,633 shares of company stock worth $2,197,295. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

